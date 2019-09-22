close

News WrapGet Handpicked Stories from our editors directly to your mailbox

हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Election News

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Amit Shah

Congress sees politics in Kashmir, BJP sees patriotism: Amit Shah

Addressing a rally in Mumbai, Union Home Minister Amit Shah lashed out at the Congress for opposing the decision to abrogate Article 370 and bifurcate Jammu and Kashmir into two Union Territories - J&K and Ladakh.

Congress sees politics in Kashmir, BJP sees patriotism: Amit Shah

Justifying Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led government at the Centre's decision to scrap Articles 370 and 35A, Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Sunday said that these articles were a big hurdle in integrating the erstwhile state of Jammu and Kashmir with the entire country.

Addressing a rally in Mumbai, Shah lashed out at the Congress for opposing the decision to abrogate Article 370 and bifurcate Jammu and Kashmir into two Union Territories - J&K and Ladakh. “Rahul Gandhi says Article 370 is a political issue. I would like to tell him that you have recently come to politics but three generations of the Jan Sangh and the BJP have laid down their life for Kashmir... Kashmir has been a political issue for the Congress but for us, it is a matter of patriotism,” he said.

“People would say Kashmir is an integral part of India but nobody said Maharashtra or Karnataka are an integral part of India. People would say this because they had to prove it. Today, I can proudly say that Kashmir is an integral part of India,” Shah added.

Live TV

The Union home minister also slammed the previous state governments of Jammu and Kashmir and launched an indirect attack on families of former chief ministers Mehbooba Mufti and Farooq Abdullah for leading corrupt governments in the state. "Rule of three families never wanted to have an anti-corruption unit and now the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) is functional there today. Elections are coming in Kashmir soon and the contest is once again between Congress that sees politics in Jammu and Kashmir and us (BJP) who sees patriotism," said Shah.

Shah also slammed former prime minister Jawahar Lal Nehru and said, "The issue of Pakistan Occupied Kashmir (PoK) wouldn't have been there had the then Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru not announced an untimely ceasefire in 1947, when the Army was strongly fighting against Pakistani infiltrators in J&K."

The BJP president expressed confidence that his party would perform very well in Maharashtra and NDA government will be formed in the state with an absolute majority.

Tags:
Amit ShahJammu and Kashmirarticle 370Pakistan
Next
Story

Kargil to Kohima Ultra Marathon - 'Glory Run' flagged off to commemorate 20th year of Kargil Victory

Must Watch

PT25M38S

News 100: Watch top news stories of the day