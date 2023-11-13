Days after a girl climbed up an electricity pole during a BJP rally in Telangana and forced Prime Minister Narendra Modi to make an appeal to her to come down, the Congress party today slammed the Central government accusing it of crushing the dreams of youth. Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge said that while youth want jobs, all they have got is a 45-year-high unemployment rate.

"While the Prime Minister was speaking in Telangana, in a very disturbing visual, a girl climbed up an electricity pole in order to attract attention to the REAL issues facing the nation. Young India is fed up with Modi Govt's rank betrayal. They aspired for Jobs, but in return got a 45-year-high Unemployment rate. They wanted economic empowerment, but in return, the BJP gave a backbreaking Price Rise, which has reduced their Savings to a 47-year low," said Kharge on X (formerly Twitter).

He said that while the youth yearned for social and economic justice, but the Modi government gave them ever-rising economic inequality. "Richest 5% Indians own over 60% of India's wealth, while the middle class and poor suffer! They strived for a safe India for our women and children, but crimes against women, children, dalits, adivasis and backward classes have sadly increased by leaps and bounds," said Kharge.

The Congress leader said that while the people want unity and harmony, they have got hate and divisiveness. He said that the Modi Government and the BJP are crushing the dreams and aspirations of India's youth.

A girl has climbed up a pole during PM Modi's rally in Telangana. After that, PM Modi asked the girl to come down saying that he had come to the state for the people. Telangana is going to poll this month and the state is likely to see a close contest between the ruling BRS and the Congress while the BJP is looking to make further inroads in the state.