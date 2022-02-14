Congress stalled my helicopter in Pathankot because of 'Yuvraj' during 2014 LS poll: PM Modi attacks Rahul Gandhi

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday (February 14) targeted Congress during his maiden rally in Punjab's Jalandhar ahead of the state Assembly election.

Modi said that his helicopter was stalled in Pathankot because of Rahul Gandhi during the 2014 Lok Sabha elections. “During the 2014 elections...they (Congress) stalled my helicopter in Pathankot because their 'Yuvraj' (Rahul Gandhi) was going visit in another corner of Punjab,” the PM was quoted as saying by ANI. He added that he reached one hour late to his destination due to the delay.

#WATCH | During the 2014 elections...they (Congress) stalled my helicopter in Pathankot because their 'Yuvraj' (Rahul Gandhi) was going visit in another corner of Punjab: PM Modi in Punjab pic.twitter.com/OVsCqNLnT9 — ANI (@ANI) February 14, 2022

Further, attacking the Congress government in the state, Modi said that they “destroyed industries and affected employment in Punjab”. Referring to reports of tussle within the Punjab Congress, he asked if those who are fighting among themselves give stable govt.

A day after Priyanka Gandhi Vadra's claim that Amarinder Singh government was run by the BJP in Delhi, Modi said that Congress removed the former Punjab CM when it couldn't run the government with "remote control".

Attacking the Punjab government, the PM said he wanted to pay obeisance at the Devi Talab Mandir in Jalandhar, but the police and the administration failed to make arrangements.

Modi also asserted that BJP and its allies will come to power in the state. "In Punjab, the NDA alliance will form government. In Punjab, a new chapter of development will start. I want to assure the people, especially the youth, that for their brighter future, we will not leave any stone unturned," the PM said.

The BJP has tied-up with the Amarinder Singh-led Punjab Lok Congress and the Sukhdev Singh Dhindsa-led Shiromani Akali Dal (Sanyukt) for the elections to the 117-member Punjab assembly. Punjab will vote on February 20 and the counting of votes will take place on March 10.

(With agency inputs)

