'Congress workers asking - who is our party president?': Smriti Irani MOCKS Rahul Gandhi's 'Bharat Jodo Yatra'

Assembly elections will be held in Himachal Pradesh later this year. Considering this election, BJP has started campaigning here. BJP's central leaders are regularly visiting Himachal Pradesh and the atmosphere is being prepared for this election. Union Women and Child Development Minister Smriti Irani attended the 'Nari Ko Naman' program at Rampur in Shimla. Smriti Irani criticized the Congress in this program. Irani attacks 'Bharat Jodo Yatra' of Congress and also on the issue of development. Irani alleges Congress deprived the people of benefits and comforts. Irani said that developmental works which have been pending for many years are being done by BJP.

Irani Claims, "During the BJP government, toilets were built across the country. 2 lakhs of these toilets were built in Himachal Pradesh alone. Are there enough toilets for women in the country? Congress is not worried about this. Congress did not even complete the work of the Atal tunnel." Irani claimed that the Congress was inefficient in completing the work. Thus, the BJP completed the work of this tunnel.

She also expressed her belief that the BJP would win the upcoming assembly elections in Himachal Pradesh. Irani said, "Himachal Pradesh has been deprived of development for the past several years. Himachal Pradesh is developing due to the joint work of Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the Center and Jairam Thakur in the state. Development works are being done by BJP. The Congress is currently relaxing." Speaking further, Irani criticized Congress' Bharat Jodo Yatra. She said, "Congress workers themselves are asking who the president of our party is. The Congress Party is doing Bharat Jodo Yatra with those who say that India will be divided into pieces."

Meanwhile, the BJP has started campaigning for the assembly elections in Himachal Pradesh. As a part of it, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the meeting of the youth in Mandi on Saturday.