हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

Budget 2022

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Uttar Pradesh

Constable charged with rape in UP village for refusing to marry woman after sex

Constable named Vikrant arrested in Shamli on the complaint of the woman.

Constable charged with rape in UP village for refusing to marry woman after sex
Zee News file pic

Muzaffarnagar (UP)-  A constable was arrested for allegedly "raping" a woman after promising to marry her, police said on Monday. 

Constable named Vikrant who was posted in Kanpur Dehat and is a native of Dholra village in Muzaffarnagar district was arrested in Shamli on Sunday, police said. A case was registered against the constable on the complaint of the woman, who alleged that she was raped after being promised marriage, police said, adding that the accused refused to marry her last year.

ALSO READ: Covid-19 pandemic created one new billionaire every 30 hours, finds Oxfam's 'Profiting from Pain' report

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Uttar PradeshMuzaffarnagarUP PoliceKanpur Dehat district
Next
Story

Save Soil Movement reaches Dubai: Sadhguru commends UAE’s efforts of turning sand into soil

Must Watch

PT2M32S

Krishna Janmabhoomi Dispute: The Sahi Idgah has been described as the real sanctum of Shri Krishna.