Muzaffarnagar (UP)- A constable was arrested for allegedly "raping" a woman after promising to marry her, police said on Monday.

Constable named Vikrant who was posted in Kanpur Dehat and is a native of Dholra village in Muzaffarnagar district was arrested in Shamli on Sunday, police said. A case was registered against the constable on the complaint of the woman, who alleged that she was raped after being promised marriage, police said, adding that the accused refused to marry her last year.

