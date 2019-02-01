हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Jammu and Kashmir

Constable injured after terrorists hurl grenade on CRPF battalion in Jammu and Kashmir's Budgam

The terrorists hurled a grenade on the D/43 battalion CRPF at Namtihal in Budgam.

Constable injured after terrorists hurl grenade on CRPF battalion in Jammu and Kashmir&#039;s Budgam
Representational image

At least one CRPF constable was injured after terrorists hurled a grenade on a CRPF battalion on Friday in Budgam district of Jammu and Kashmir.

The terrorists hurled a grenade on the D/43 battalion CRPF at Namtihal in Budgam.

The area is being searched.

This is a developing story. More details are awaited.

Jammu and KashmirBudgam terrorist attackCRPF
