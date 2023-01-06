Controversy over appointment of Delhi Haj Committee by LG VK Saxena; AAP claims secret deal between Congress-BJP

Delhi Lt. Governor VK Saxena today constituted the State Haj Committee for a period of three years with immediate effect. The members include BJP MP Gautam Gambhir, two Aam Aadmi Party MLAs - Abdul Rehman and Haji Yunus, Congress MCD councillor Naziya Danish, Muslim theology expert Mohammad Saad and Kausar Jahan as a member from Muslim Voluntary Organisations. However, inclusion of Congress councillor gave a weapon to AAP as it alleged a nexus between BJP and Congress in view of the Mayoral election of the MCD.

The Congress has nine ward councillors and it has opted out of the 250-member MCD mayoral polls. The party has said that it won't be a part of the election and its councillors won't be present in the house during voting.

The Aam Aadmi Party has claimed that a deal has been finalised between the Bharatiya Janata party and the Congress party. AAP spokesperson Saurabh Bhardwaj said the Congress leader of the House in MCD Nazia Danish has made a deal with the BJP.

"The deal of Congress and BJP has been exposed. The best case scenario for BJP was to make Congress walk out of house. And Congress has agreed for that. In return, the BJP has made MCD Congress Leader Ms Nazia Danish as the member of Haj Committee. The Congress leader of the House in MCD Ms Nazia Danish strikes the deal with BJP. And Congress decides to walk out to help BJP in MCD," said Bhardwaj.

The oath-taking ceremony and the mayoral election to the MCD was scheduled to be held today but the same could not happen as a ruckus erupted in the house over the presiding officer's decision to first administer the oath to 10 nominated member known as aldermen. Delhi L-G V.K. Saxena has named BJP Councillor Satya Sharma as a pro-tem speaker to preside over the meeting for the election of the mayor. Due to the clashes between the AAP and the BJP, the house was adjourned without a single member taking the oath and a new date is yet to be finalized.

Meanwhile, the AAP has nominated Mukesh Goyal as the leader of the House. Sharma was the mayor of the East Delhi Municipal Corporation before all the corporations were merged into the national capital.