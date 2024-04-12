'Cooking Mutton In Sawan...Filming It...': PM Modi Accuses Rahul, Lalu Of Teasing Majority 'Just Like Mughals'

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched a scathing attack on INDIA bloc allies Rahul Gandhi and Lalu Yadav on Friday, accusing them of insensitivity towards the sentiments of the majority of the country. The Prime Minister’s comments were in reference to a viral video from last year, where the two leaders were seen cooking mutton during the holy month of Sawan.

Addressing an election rally in Udhampur, Jammu and Kashmir, PM Modi said, “"The people of Congress and INDI alliance do not care about the sentiments of the majority of the people of the country. They enjoy playing with the sentiments of the people. A person who has been sentenced by the court and who is on bail, they visit the house of such a criminal and enjoys cooking mutton in the month of Sawan and they make a video of it to tease the people of the country."

Drawing parallels with the Mughals, PM Modi claimed that the intentions of “these people” were to tease the people of the country. “The law does not stop anyone from eating anything but the intentions of these people are something else. When the Mughals attacked here, they were not satisfied until they demolished the temples. So just like Mughals, they want to tease the people of the country by showing the video in the month of Sawan,” he was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

PM Modi also reacted to the controversy triggered by Tejashwi Yadav’s video. “Amid Navratri, eating non-veg food, by showing these videos, hurting the sentiments of the people, who are you trying to impress?” he questioned.