Coronavirus: 941 new cases and 37 deaths in 24 hours; no COVID-19 positive cases in 325 districts so far, says Health Ministry

Union Health Ministry on Thursday asserted that a total of 941 new coronavirus cases and 37 deaths were reported in the last 24 hours, taking the total cases in the country to 12,380 along with 414 deaths. Another 1489 people have recovered and 183 in a single day.

Addressing a press conference Health Ministry Joint Secretary Luv Agarwal said that 325 districts across India have not reported any positive case so far. Agarwal also asserted that Union Health Minister ‎Harsh Vardhan had a meeting with the people of the World Health Organisation (WHO) and health sector officials on April 15. They thanked the Indian industry sector for fund donations and praised the industry for Make in India.

Clean water for all has been recommended and all the states have been advised to work for maternity, infectious diseases other than essential services. Immunizations have been ordered to be reinstated and also follow-up instructions for necessary rescue. Environmental assessment has also been done.

The government has said that India has received 5 lakh testing kits, including rapid antibody test kits, from two Chinese firms.

It has also said that the state governments have made big efforts to impose lockdown and strict action is being taken where there are reports of violations. "All the necessary items are being provided. In the area which is not a hotspot, permission for selected activities will be given from April 20, provided the lockdown is strictly followed. No more than five people can gather in a public place. Restrictions on alcoholism should be strictly followed," said Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) spokesperson Salila Srivastava.

Everyone has been asked to put face masks and spitting in public places will not be allowed.