Coronavirus COVID-19: Ban on entry and exit of doctors, paramedics lifted by Noida administration

NEW DELHI: A few days after sealing the Delhi-Noida border to stop the spike in coronavirus COVID-19 cases, the District Magistrate of Gautam Buddh Nagar on Friday evening lifted the ban imposed on the movement of doctors and other para medical staff across the Delhi-Noida border.

In his tweet DM Suhas LY wrote: "It is clarified that movement of following medical personnel is allowed between Delhi and Noida as per exemption provision number 1 in the border closure order 21/4/2020 . We salute the corona warriors for their continuous effort, and request you to Stay Home Stay Safe."

The tweet clarified that doctors and paramedics who have COVID-19 duty passes issued by Govt Of India, Govt Of Delhi and Govt Of UP can be allowed to pass across the border.

Another exemption is if the vehicle bears a COVID-19 pass issued by the Govt of India/Delhi/UP, then ID card issued by the concerned hospital/Government organisation shall be sufficient to allow access for such workers.

Also, those working in medical Institutions like AIIMS, Safdarganj,RML, Military Hospital are also allowed under this provision.

On April 21, the Delhi-Noida border was completely sealed and only persons who were issued special passes were being permitted to move across the border. A spike in COVID-19 cases was cited as the reason for the decision.

The order had stated that most patients who had tested positive, had had some connections with Delhi, according to a report submitted by the doctors.

Meanwhile, the number of positive cases in Noida and Greater Noida has crossed over 100 with as many as 28 hotspots.