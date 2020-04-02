Coronavirus COVID-19: Centre to give Rs 500 per month to women Jan Dhan account holders for next 3 months

In a good news for woman Jan Dhan account holders, the Centre has announced that they will get Rs 500 per month for next 3 months through direct transfer. The Centre has said that the decision will benefit about 20 crore account holders. These are part of Rs 1.7 lakh crore Gareeb Kalyan package announced by Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman to help the poor tide over the coronavirus COVID-19 pandemic. According to centre, there are 53% accounts of women in PMJDY scheme.

The money will be released based on last digit of account number on the date given in bracket.

- 0 or 1 (April 3)

- 2 or 3 (April 4)

- 4 or 5 (April 7)

- 6 or 7 (April 8)

- 8 or 9 (April 9)

After April 9, the beneficiary may go on any day to withdraw the money.

It may be recalled that Pradhan Mantri Jan Dhan Yojana (PMJDY) was launched in August, 2014 with an aim to provide universal access to banking facilities to the people of India.

The Jan Dhan account has several benefits as it provides Overdraft Facility and RuPay Debit Card too. The account also provide Free Accident Insurance benefit.

The Jan Dhan account holder can also avail cheque book facility but for this the account holder will have to keep a minimu balance in their account.

Some other facilities of Jan Dhan account:

(1) The account holder can transfer money across India

(2) The beneficiries of government schemes get money into their account thriugh direct transfer.

(3) The account holder can avail the Overdraft Facility after running the operations of account in a satisfactory manner for six months.