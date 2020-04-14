Coronavirus COVID-19: Congress interim president Sonia Gandhi lauds people for following lockdown rules

Hours before Prime Minister Narendra Modi's address to the nation over coronavirus COVID-19 crisis and the status of nationwide lockdown, Congress interim president Sonia Gandhi released a video message on Tuesday (April 14) and lauded the doctors, police personnel and other people who are directly involved in the fight against coronavirus.

The Congress leader also praised the people of the country for following lockdown rules and maintain social distancing in order to check the spread of coronavirus. She urged the people to stay indoors and step out of home only if its very necessary.

The Congress interim president that it the Centre and state governments are fighting the coronavirus despite the lack of resources and people must cooperate with the governments if they want to win this war.

Referring to the attack on doctors and health care workers, Sonia GAndhi said that it is not justified to target the doctors and no one should be allowed to do this.

Meanwhile, PM Modi will address the nation at 10 am on Tuesday. The Prime Minister is likely to talk about the further course of action to deal with the crisis posed by COVID-19 pandemic. A post from the official Twitter handle of PMO read, "PM Narendra Modi will address the nation at 10 am on Tuesday."

Last week, PM Modi held a meeting with state Chief Ministers through video conference and at least 10 CMs had reportedly advocated for an extension of the ongoing shutdown to contain COVID-19 pandemic. While some Chief Ministers advised him to extend it 'at least for the rest of April', some had advocated 'caution' if he decides against extending it.

On March 24, the Prime Minister had announced the 21-day lockdown in the country to contain the spread of coronavirus. As expectations mounted that the Prime Minister may dwell on plans to restart economic activities in a graded manner, Tamil Nadu and Arunachal Pradesh today formally announced an extension of the lockdown till April 30 taking to eight the number of states adopting this step. The other states are Odisha, Punjab, Maharashtra, Telangana, West Bengal and Karnataka.