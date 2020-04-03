हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Coronavirus

Coronavirus COVID-19 pandemic: PM Narendra Modi to share video message at 9 am today

IANS photo

New Delhi: Amid the nation-wide lockdown imposed to curb the spread of coronavirus, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday (April 3,2020) will share a video message with the citizens at 9 am. Taking to Twitter, the PM made the announcement of his address. He said: "At 9 AM tomorrow morning, I'll share a small video message with my fellow Indians." 

On Thursday, Modi interacted with the Chief Minister's of all the states and reminded them that the situation is far from satisfactory around the world and that should brace itself for a a second wave of coronavirus cases.

Modi asked the states to work on a war footing, identify hotspots in their states, encircle them and ensure that the infection does not spread out. He informed the CMs to focus on COVID-19 containment measures -- testing, tracing, isolation and quarantine -- with a common goal of ensuring minimum loss of life.

He is reported to have said that "it is important to formulate a common exit strategy to ensure staggered re-emergence of the population once lockdown ends."

India has reported as many as 2069 cases of coronavirus, with 156 cured and 53 deaths. 

