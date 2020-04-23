Coronavirus COVID-19: Railway Ministry Planning to slash salaries of over 13 lakh officers, employees? PIB debunks fake news

At a time when India is grappling with coronavirus COVID-19 pandemic, government officials are trying their best to bust fake news and viral posts related to coronavirus.

Ever since the outbreak of coronavirus and the lockdown announced by Prime Minister to curb the spread of COVID-19 in the country, social media has been flooded with false information, creating unnecessary panic among the people. In a latest such case, a fake news is widely circulated on social media that due to the nationwide lockdown, the Railway Ministry is planning to slash the salary of over 13 lakh officers and employees.

The claim states, “Due to the coronavirus lockdown in India, the Ministry of Railways is planning to cut the salary of over 13 lakh officers and employees”.

Press Information Bureau (PIB) has rejected the claim stressing that it is misleading and false. The PIB noted that the Ministry of Railways has no plan to cut the salary of its employees.

दावा : लॉकडाउन के कारण, रेल मंत्रालय के द्वारा 13 लाख से ज्यादा अधिकारियो और कर्मचारियों के वेतन में कटौती करने की योजना बनाई जा रही है| तथ्य : यह दावा झूठ है| रेल मंत्रालय द्वारा ऐसी कोई भी योजना नहीं बनाई जा रही| pic.twitter.com/o9v2b6YzVA — PIB Fact Check (@PIBFactCheck) April 20, 2020

Meanwhile, the coronavirus positive patients in India surged to 21, 393 which includes 16,454 active cases, 4,257 cured and 681 deaths, as on 8 am Thursday (April 23).