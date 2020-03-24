Coronavirus COVID-19 threat should have been taken seriously: Rahul Gandhi

New Delhi: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday (March 24, 2020) slammed the Centre for not preparing in advance to tackle the Coronavirus threat, saying that there is acute scarcity of the equipment and infrastructure for those fighting the deadly virus.

The Congress MP too to Twitter and said that he felt sad about the state of affairs as crucial time for preparedness has been missed.

"I am feeling sad, because this was completely avoidable. We had time to prepare. We should have taken this threat much more seriously and have been much better prepared," the Congress MP tweeted. Rahul Gandhi had raised the alarm as early as on February 12 and his suggestions were not taken seriously, his Congress party alleged.

I am feeling sad, because this was completely avoidable. We had time to prepare. We should have taken this threat much more seriously and have been much better prepared. #CoronavirusPandemic https://t.co/dpRTCg8No9 — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) March 24, 2020

Rahul Gandhi`s tweet comes in wake of a tweet by Haryana-based doctor Kamna Kakkar who tweeted that the hospitals are facing acute shortage of essential protective equipment.

"When they arrive, please send N95 masks and gloves to my grave. Taali aur thaali bhi baja dena waha! Regards, frustrated sarkari doctor," Kakkar said.

She had tagged her tweet to the Prime Minister and chief minister of the state.

Congress spokesperson Randeep Surjewala, also commented on this tweet by saying, "Dear PM, this is what is wrong with your strategy to fight #COVID-19. Doctors-Nurses-Health Workers don`t need mere `mention` but `protection` of N-95 Masks, Hazmat Suits/Shields, Gloves/Goggles/Shoe Covers."

The Congress leader said that government should listen to the call of Doctors who are deprived of basic needs.

The party leaders have been raking the issue of scarcity of masks and other essentials while questioning the government on the export of these items despite clear instructions from the World Health Organisation.

Meanwhile, Interim Congress president Sonia Gandhi has written a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday (March 24, 2020) urging him to address the concerns of unorganised sector workers in view of lockdown and stringent preventive measures being taken to contain the epidemic.

In her letter, Sonia Gandhi had demanded the launch of a welfare plan for the unorganised sector, especially construction workers, in wake of lockdown forced by the spread of the coronavirus.

Seeking immediate relief in the form of emergency wages in a letter addressed to PM, she said that lakhs of migrant workers in major cities across the country have left for their hometowns and villages fearing a prolonged economic downturn while many workers are stranded in cities and are deprived of their livelihoods due to the stringent lockdown measures.

Sonia said several countries around the world including Canada have announced wage subsidy measures as part of its Covid-19 Economic Response Plan and New Delhi should also consider rolling out relief measures for migrant construction workers.

“Considering the extraordinary situation, I request you to consider advising the state building and other construction welfare boards to roll out emergency wage support for the construction workers who are in distress,” she said.

Earlier on Saturday, Sonia had expressed concern over the government’s response to coronavirus and demanded a relief package for the poor, farmers, small businesses and middle class. She had also demanded expansion of COVID-19 testing to include people under surveillance and symptomatic cases.

According to Health Ministry data, the country has reported nearly 500 coronavirus cases. This includes 10 deaths even as the government races against time to check the spread of the deadly virus. Almost the entire country has now been placed under a lockdown. Road, rail and air traffic has been suspended till March 31. The Centre has asked states to take strict action against the violators.

There is a complete lockdown in as many as 548 districts of the country affecting several hundred million people. The Indian Railways has also cancelled all passenger train operations till March 31.