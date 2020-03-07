Coronavirus outbreak: Japan asks India to reconsider visa suspensions

New Delhi: Japan has asked India to reconsider the suspension of visas that was imposed over outbreak fears. On March 3, India had issued a travel advisory announcing the suspension of all visas, including visas on arrival for nationals of four countries -- Italy, Iran, South Korea, Japan.

Japan explained that in view of the high number of cases and the global outbreak of the virus appropriate measures need to be taken, a source familiar with the information told WION news.

The source said: "Explained how the numbers of patients are changing and sought appropriate measures in light of the reality on the ground."

Though diplomats, UN officials, OCI cardholders and aircrew members from the mentioned countries are exempted from the restrictions.

Japan has reported six coronavirus deaths and as many as 313 confirmed cases of people infected with the virus.

In India, the number of coronavirus cases detected stands at 31.

Globally China, South Korea, Iran and Italy are among the worst affected countries with thousands of people infected.

China which is the epicentre of coronavirus has recorded 28 new deaths on Friday (March 6, 2020) bringing the nationwide toll to 3,070. Meanwhile, 56,106 recovered cases of coronavirus were also reported globally.