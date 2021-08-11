हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
ISRO

Countdown begins for ISRO's launch of GISAT-1 EOS-03 satellite

The Indian space agency early morning on Wednesday began the countdown for the launch of its Geosynchronous Satellite Launch Vehicle-F10 rocket carrying the country`s first Geo Imaging Satellite-1 (GISAT-1) earth observation satellite, EOS-03.

Countdown begins for ISRO&#039;s launch of GISAT-1 EOS-03 satellite

New Delhi: The Indian space agency early morning on Wednesday began the countdown for the launch of its Geosynchronous Satellite Launch Vehicle-F10 rocket carrying the country`s first Geo Imaging Satellite-1 (GISAT-1) earth observation satellite, EOS-03.

The 51.70 metre tall weighing 416 ton Geosynchronous Satellite Launch Vehicle-F10 (GSLV-F10) is scheduled to blast off from the second launch pad at the Sriharikota rocket port in Andhra Pradesh on Thursday at 5.43 am. The rocket will be carrying the 2,268 kg and just over 18 minutes into its flight, the satellite will be placed at the geosynchronous transfer orbit (GTO).

The India Space Research Organisation (ISRO) said the satellite will be taken up to its final position firing its onboard motors.

The GSLV is a three stage/engine rocket. The core of the first stage is fired with solid fuel and the four strap-on motors by liquid fuel. The second is the liquid fuel and the third is the cryogenic engine.

