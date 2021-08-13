India records 40,120 new COVID-19 cases, 585 deaths in 24 hours

New Delhi: India registers 40,120 new COVID-19 cases in 24 hours taking the total caseload to over 3.20 crore. While the country recorded 585 fatalities taking the death toll to over 4.3 lakh.

Currently, India's active infections have come down to 3.85 lakh which constitutes 1.20% of total cases. It is the lowest since March 2020.

With 42,295 patients recovering in the past 24 hours the total recoveries across the country is at 3,13,02,345. It is the highest ever recovery rate achieved at 97.46%.

The daily positivity rate is at 2.04% and the weekly positivity rate remains at 2.13%.

As many as 52.95 crore vaccine doses have been administered so far under the nationwide vaccination drive.

