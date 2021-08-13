COVID-19 vaccine reduces complications, risk of death: WHO Chief Scientist Soumya Swaminathan

New Delhi: WHO's chief scientist Soumya Swaminathan said even though vaccines may not be able to provide absolute protection against different variants of SARS-CoV2, it can certainly reduce the risk of death and complications.

The World Health Organisation's chief scientist on Thursday said there will be a need to be on guard in the months to come as well.

She called on Science and Technology minister Jitendra Singh and discussed various aspects of the current COVID-19 pandemic as well as a wide range of other issues.

"Even though the vaccine may not be able to provide absolute protection against different variants of virus, it can certainly reduce the risk of death and complications," a statement quoting Swaminathan said.

In a country as diverse and heterogeneous as India, with multiple beliefs and faiths, it could not have been easy to embark on such a massive vaccination drive, Singh said.

"What is important to note is that India under Prime minister Narendra Modi showed a remarkable capacity to rise to the occasion and despite the constraints of resources, within one year, we are in a position to dispense more than one vaccine and other countries of the world are also looking up to us," the statement quoting Singh said.