COVID-19 coronavirus: Section 144 imposed in Uttar Pradesh's Noida till April 30

Amid the rising COVID-19 coronavirus cases in Noida and other parts of Uttar Pradesh, the state government on Sunday (April 5) ordered that Section 144 will remain in force in Noida till April 30.

Notably, the Section 144 was to be lifted on Sunday but it seems that the growing number of cases have forced the state government to extend the order. The new order also said that all restrictions under lockdown will also remain place in Noida till April 30.

In a related development, Noida District Magistrate on Sunday directed all schools and colleges in the city to not demand fees from the parents during the lockdown period. A statement released by the DM's Office further added that even if parents fail to submit fees for their wards during the lockdown period, it won't effect student's enrollement in online classes.

Several people had in recent times taken to social media and had requested the Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister and Noida District Magistrate to exempt parents paying the fees for the first quarters.

India is under a 21-day lockdown period after Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced it on March 24 asking people to restrain for going out of their homes and maintain social distancing in order to curb the spread of coronavirus.

India currently has over 3374 COVID-19 cases including 77 deaths while 267 patients have recovered.