COVID-19: Delhi reports 17 deaths, 22,751 fresh cases as positivity rate rises to 23.53%

The number of active cases stands at 60,733 with 10,179 recoveries in the last 24 hours.

Image credit: ANI

New Delhi: Delhi recorded 17 more fatalities were recorded on Sunday (January 9) due to COVID-19 as the city clocked 22,751 fresh COVID-19 cases, while the positivity rate rose to 23.53%, according to data released by the health department.

A total of 96678 tests were conducted the in last 24 hours, including 79,954 RT-PCR ones, while the rest were rapid antigen ones.

Nearly,1800 patients are admitted to hospitals, with 440 patients on oxygen support. Out of 440 patients, 44 are on ventilators. The number of active cases stands at 60,733 with 10,179 recoveries in the last 24 hours.

