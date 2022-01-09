Night curfew, vaccine mandate: Read Maharashtra's revised COVID guidelines- Key points

New Delhi: As COVID-19 cases triggered by the new Omicron variant of the coronavirus continue to rise in Maharashtra, the state government on Sunday (January 9) released revised COVID guidelines to be followed in the state.

The revised protocols came at the heels of a massive spike in the daily COVID infections in the state with 41,434 reported on Saturday alone. The state is also the highest contributor of the Omicron cases in India with 1,009 infections.

As Maharashtra grapples with a potential Omicron wave, here are the revised pandemic guidelines to be followed in the state from today:

A night curfew (11 pm-5 am) will be imposed in the state from January 10, movement of people in groups of 5 or more will be barred.

Swimming pools, spas, beauty salons, zoos, museums, and entertainment parks to remain closed.

Beauty salons shall be grouped with hair cutting salons and shall be allowed to remain open with 50% capacity.

Gyms are allowed to remain open with a 50% capacity

Only fully vaccinated persons shall be allowed to use these services.

Schools, colleges and coaching institutes to remain closed till Feb 15, with few exceptions.

Hotels, restaurants, cinema halls, auditorium to operate at 50% seating capacity till 10 pm.

Home delivery of food to be allowed.

Meanwhile, Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Saturday said that the restrictions are being imposed as his government wanted to prevent health services from coming under excessive pressure.

Thackeray said he had directed the authorities to take strict action against those who violate Covid appropriate behaviour (CAB) norms. He appealed to people not to become "corona messengers" and endanger the lives of others.

