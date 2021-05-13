COVID-19: Door-to-Door Oxygen Re-filling System launched in Haryana, here’s how to order

New Delhi: In a bid to meet the oxygen requirements of people who are battling the COVID-19 pandemic, the Haryana government has launched an initiative to provide them a door-to-door facility for oxygen refilling.

Named “Door-to-Door Oxygen Re-filling System” the facility became operational on Wednesday (May 12). The service is being provided by some NGOs in collaboration with the district administrations of the state.

People can order refill of oxygen cylinders through an online portal at oxygenhry.in.

“Door-to-door oxygen cylinder refill facility became operational yesterday. Delivered cylinders to over 300 houses so far. Nominal charges to apply for refilling. No delivery fee. People can send requests via portal oxygenhry.in,” DR Sharma, General Secretary Haryana Red Cross was quoted as saying by ANI.

According to the portal, one must have an empty cylinder to avail the refilling service. It further reads: “The service is subject to payment of cost price of refill as notified by the district administration.”

Steps to order oxygen through Door-to-Door Oxygen Re-filling System:

Step 1: Keep an empty cylinder handy for refill.

Step 2: Visit the portal at oxygenhry.in

Step 3: Select your District and fill in other details including Pateint Details, Oxygen Level etc.

Step 4: Upload a photograph of the patient with oximeter showing SPO2 level(less than 5 mb) or a doctor’s prescription

Step 5: Select the size of the Cylinder

Step 6: Click on Submit button

The service will be provided at nominal charges. No delivery fee will be charged.

