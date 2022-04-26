हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

Budget 2022

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
COVID-19

Covid-19 fourth wave: Karnataka may re-impose stricter checks, surveillance at airports, borders

With concerns of the virus once again looming large, the Karnataka government had on Monday (April 25) issued guidelines making the wearing of face-masks and maintaining social distancing compulsory.

Covid-19 fourth wave: Karnataka likely to reimpose surveillance measures at airports, borders
Image credit: ANI

Vijayapura: Amid fresh COVID-19 concerns in different parts of the country and apprehensions of a possible fourth wave of the pandemic, Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Tuesday (April 26) indicated that precautionary and surveillance measures may be reintroduces at airports and border districts of the state, depending on the Centre's advisory.

He appealed to people to follow precautionary measures like wearing masks and maintaining social distance to control the spread of virus.

"Everyone has to follow the precautionary measures, there is no need for worry as hospitalisations have not increased, but still we have taken certain precautionary measures," Bommai told reporters here.

In response to a question, he said during the previous three waves movement of people from neighbouring Maharashtra and Kerala was a cause of concern.

"So, depending on the advisory from the centre following the Prime Minister's meeting with Chief Ministers of all states tomorrow, all precautionary and surveillance measures will resume at airports and border districts, especially those bordering Maharashtra and Kerala," he added.

With concerns of the virus once again looming large, the Karnataka government had on Monday issued guidelines making wearing of face-masks and maintaining social distancing compulsory.

Pointing out that the coronavirus situation seems to be aggravating again, and it has happened in about eight countries, including countries close to India like Thailand, Indonesia, China, Bommai said as the numbers have slightly increased here, the Prime minister has convened a meeting of Chief Ministers of all the states to discuss the precautionary measures to be taken.

Live TV

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
COVID-19CoronavirusFourth WavePandemic
Next
Story

Telangana CM KCR to introduce 11 resolutions to mark party's 21st formation year tomorrow

Must Watch

PT9M32S

Bollywood Breaking: Shahrukh Khan changes nameplate of 'Mannat'!