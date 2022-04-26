New Delhi: Delhi on Monday (April 25, 2022) continued to report over 1,000 daily Covid-19 cases and recorded 1,011 fresh infections. The national capital also witnessed one coronavirus-related death, while the positivity rate has now increased to 6.42 per cent, according to the health department.

Delhi on Sunday had seen 1,083 Covid-19 cases with a positivity rate of 4.48 per cent, while on Saturday, the city had registered 1,094 coronavirus infections, the highest since February 10, with a positivity rate of 4.82 per cent.

On Friday, Delhi had logged 1,042 cases with a positivity rate of 4.64 per cent.

The number of active cases in the city has now increased from 601 on April 11 to 4,168 on April 25, according to health department data.

The infection tally in the national capital now stands at 18,75,887 and the death toll at 26,170.

The hospitalization rate, however, so far has been low, accounting for less than three per cent of the total active cases. Currently, 90 Covid-19 patients are admitted in Delhi hospitals, while 3,067 are recuperating in home isolation.

Of the 9,379 beds available for coronavirus-infected patients in various hospitals, only 121 (1.2 per cent) are occupied, as per the official data.

In view of the sudden uptick in coronavirus infections in the national capital, the Delhi government had on Friday issued an order directing authorities to impose a fine of Rs 500 on people not wearing masks in public places. The government, notably, had lifted the fine for not wearing masks on April 12 because of a decline in daily cases.

The decision to bring back the mask mandate and the fine came at a meeting of the Delhi Disaster Management Authority, which devises Covid-19 management policies for the national capital.

With the threat of the fourth wave of Covid-19 looming large, the Arvind Kejriwal-led government may reimpose stricter restrictions to the curb the spread of the infections.

(With agency inputs)