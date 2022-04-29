हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

Budget 2022

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
COVID-19

Covid-19 fourth wave scare: After Delhi, this state sees spike in cases, logs 99 new infections

The single-day positivity rate increased to 10 per cent from 7.49 per cent the previous day. 

Covid-19 fourth wave scare: After Delhi, this state sees spike in cases, logs 99 new infections
(Credits: PTI)

Aizawl: Mizoram on Friday (April 29, 2022) reported 99 new COVID-19 cases, 14 more than the previous day, taking the state's tally to 2,27,336, a health official said.

The COVID-19 death toll remained at 696 as no new fatality was reported since Thursday, the official said.

The single-day positivity rate increased to 10 per cent from 7.49 per cent the previous day, as the fresh cases were detected from 990 samples tested, he said.

Mizoram currently has 744 active COVID-19 cases, while 2,25,896 people have recovered from the infection so far, including 85 people on Thursday, he said.

The COVID-19 recovery rate now is 99.36 per cent and the death rate is 0.30 per cent.

According to state Immunisation officer Lalmuanawma Jongte, over 8.47 lakh people have been inoculated till Thursday. 

Live TV

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
COVID-19CoronavirusCOVID-19 caseloadCOVID casesCovid fourth waveMizoram
Next
Story

MP Board Class 10, 12 Results 2022 declared on mpbse.nic.in, know how to check

Must Watch

PT3M59S

'Those who interfere in war will suffer' - Russia