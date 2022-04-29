हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
COVID-19

Covid-19 fourth wave scare: India logs 3,377 new cases, 60 deaths in last 24 hours

An increase of 821 cases has been recorded in the active Covid-19 caseload in a span of 24 hours. 

Covid-19 fourth wave scare: India logs 3,377 new cases, 60 deaths in last 24 hours
(Credits: ANI)

New Delhi: With 3,377 new Covid-19 infections being reported in the last 24 hours, India's total tally of cases rose to 4,30,72,176, according to Union health ministry data updated on Friday (April 29, 2022). 

India’s death toll has climbed to 5,23,753 with 60 daily fatalities today. The active cases further increased to 17,801 in the country. 

The country also reported 2,496 recoveries in a day. The number of people who have recuperated from the disease has increased to 42530622, while the case fatality rate has been recorded at 1.22 per cent.

ALSO READ | These states make wearing face masks compulsory amid rising Covid-19 cases

An increase of 821 cases has been recorded in the active Covid-19 caseload in a span of 24 hours. The ministry also informed that the active cases comprise 0.04 per cent of the total infections, while the national Covid-19 recovery rate has been recorded at 98.74 per cent. 

The daily positivity rate was recorded as 0.71 per cent and the weekly positivity rate as 0.63 per cent.

The cumulative doses administered under the nationwide Covid-19 vaccination drive has exceeded 188.65 crore on Friday at 8 am. 

The last 24 hours saw a total of 4,73,635 Covid-19 tests being conducted in the country.

