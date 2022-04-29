New Delhi: With 3,377 new Covid-19 infections being reported in the last 24 hours, India's total tally of cases rose to 4,30,72,176, according to Union health ministry data updated on Friday (April 29, 2022).

India’s death toll has climbed to 5,23,753 with 60 daily fatalities today. The active cases further increased to 17,801 in the country.

COVID-19 | India reports 3,377 fresh cases, 2,496 recoveries and 60 deaths in the last 24 hours. Active cases 17,801 pic.twitter.com/wkaLxHxjPn — ANI (@ANI) April 29, 2022

The country also reported 2,496 recoveries in a day. The number of people who have recuperated from the disease has increased to 42530622, while the case fatality rate has been recorded at 1.22 per cent.

An increase of 821 cases has been recorded in the active Covid-19 caseload in a span of 24 hours. The ministry also informed that the active cases comprise 0.04 per cent of the total infections, while the national Covid-19 recovery rate has been recorded at 98.74 per cent.

The daily positivity rate was recorded as 0.71 per cent and the weekly positivity rate as 0.63 per cent.

The cumulative doses administered under the nationwide Covid-19 vaccination drive has exceeded 188.65 crore on Friday at 8 am.

The last 24 hours saw a total of 4,73,635 Covid-19 tests being conducted in the country.

