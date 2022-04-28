New Delhi: Following an increasing trend in Covid-19 cases, many states have once again made the mask mandatory in public places.

Last week, amid the fear of the fourth wave of Covid-19, the governments of Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, Haryana, Kerala and other states decided to bring back the mask mandates.

Delhi mask mandate:

The Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) on Wednesday (April 20, 2022) announced that it is bringing back the mask mandate in the Capital city.

The authority, after its meeting chaired by the Delhi Lt Governor today, said that the residents of the national capital will have to compulsorily wear masks in public places. DDMA also informed that those found in violation of the rule will have to pay Rs 500 in fine.

Uttar Pradesh mask mandate:

The Uttar Pradesh government made it compulsory for people to wear a face mask in public places in the capital Lucknow and six NCR districts amid a rise in Covid cases in some adjoining states, an official said.

The increase in Covid cases has had an impact on the districts falling under the national capital region (NCR). Keeping this in mind, the government has made use of masks mandatory in public places in Gautam Buddh Nagar, Ghaziabad, Hapur, Meerut, Bulandshahr, Baghpat as well as capital Lucknow, an official spokesperson said here.

(Photo credits: PTI)

Haryana mask mandate:

The Haryana government made the wearing of a face mask mandatory in four districts falling in the National Capital region. The decision was taken after the state recorded a spike in daily Covid-19 cases. Haryana Health Minister Anil Vij said in view of the rise in Covid cases over the past a few days in Gurugram, the wearing of a mask has been made compulsory there and three other districts of Faridabad, Sonipat and Jhajjar.

"But in more than half of the districts, cases are nil or very less," Vij said. "However, as a precautionary measure in the districts which lie close to the national capital, we have made the wearing of a mask compulsory," he said.

Punjab mask mandate:

The Punjab government has made the wearing of masks in public places mandatory. According to the order, authorities have been directed to make sure that people specifically wear masks in closed and crowded spaces like public transport, Cinema halls, shopping malls, schools, offices and other indoor gatherings.

Karnataka mask mandate:

The Karnataka government also issued a series of guidelines making the wearing of face masks and maintaining social distancing compulsory. The decision was taken at a meeting headed by Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai with senior ministers, officials and the Covid-19 technical advisory committee (TAC) consisting of experts here, to review the situation in the State amid concerns over a possible fourth wave.

"Masks should be worn compulsorily, especially at places where there is a crowd and in indoor places, social distancing has to be maintained. Guidelines will be issued today to this effect. We have not taken any decision regarding imposing any penalty immediately," Health Minister K Sudhakar said.

(Photo credits: PTI)

Tamil Nadu mask mandate:

The Tamil Nadu government has made the wearing of masks mandatory in the state amid rising Covid-19 infections in the country. As per the order, the violators will have to pay Rs 500 as fine.

The Department said the decision was taken considering the rising cases of Covid-19 in the country, especially in the national capital. Tamil Nadu has also witnessed a slight increase in fresh cases in the past couple of days.

Kerala mask mandate:

Amid rising Covid-19 infections, Kerala government has also made masks mandatory in the state. The government issued an order making face masks compulsory in all public places. In the order, the government also warned offenders with fines and other actions.

"...In exercise of the powers conferred under section 20 (3) of the Disaster Management Act 2005, hereby orders that wearing of masks in all public places, gatherings, workplaces and during transport will be compulsory in the state. Violation of above instructions shall be punishable under the provisions of DM Act and other relevant laws in force," said Dr V P Joy (Chief Secretary), by the order of the state governor.

Chhattisgarh mask mandate:

The Chhattisgarh government decided to reimpose some Covid-19 protocols, including mandatory wearing of masks in offices and public places, in the wake of a rise in Covid cases in many states.

“Masks or face covers will be compulsory with immediate effect. Spitting at public places is prohibited. Social distancing norms will have to be followed in public places,” the order says.

(Photo credits: PTI)

Chandigarh mask mandate:

The Chandigarh administration made wearing face masks compulsory in "closed environments" like schools, offices and cinema halls to fight the Covid pandemic. A fine of Rs 500 will be imposed for not wearing masks, according to an order issued by the adviser to the union territory administrator.

Wearing masks has been made mandatory in "closed environments" like cinema halls, malls, departmental stores, shops, schools, colleges, coaching centres, libraries, government and private offices, buses, taxis, auto-rickshaws and all types of indoor gatherings, it stated. Violation will be punishable by a fine of Rs 500, according to the order.

Telangana mask mandate:

With the increase in Covid-19 cases, the Telangana government has also made facemask compulsory. A Rs 1,000 fine would be imposed on the violators. While addressing a press conference on April 21, Dr G Srinivas Rao advised people to continue Covid-19 appropriate behaviour and also went on to say that wearing a mask was compulsory in public areas in the state.

Meanwhile, Maharashtra’s Health Minister Rajesh Tope on Wednesday (April 27, 2022) said that wearing masks in crowded places could be made mandatory again across the state if the covid-19 continues to deteriorate.

Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray is likely to hold a meeting with the district collectors to review and discuss the issue soon, informed Tope. "I feel this decision (about making the wearing of masks compulsory in public places) could be taken after the meeting," Tope told reporters.

On Wednesday, India reported 2,927 fresh Covid-19 cases and 2,252 recoveries, taking the active caseload to 16,279. The daily cases positivity rate also saw a rise from 0.55 per cent (on Tuesday) to 0.58 per cent (on Wednesday).

(With agency inputs)

