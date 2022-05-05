New Delhi: Sixty cases of Covid-19 were reported at the Rajiv Gandhi National University of Law in Punjab’s Patiala in the last two days, prompting the authorities to declare the university campus a containment zone.

The Patiala district administration has directed the university authorities to get hostels vacated by May 10. According to the reports, the infected students showed mild symptoms and were kept in isolation in separate blocks.

Additionally, on Wednesday, the health officials were rushed to the university to assess the situation. The number of cases are expected to rise as several farewell parties were organised on the campus without following the safety protocols, said an official.

Meanwhile, from the past few week, the country has been witnessing a spike in daily Covid-19 cases. India on Thursday recorded 3,275 new Covid-19 cases and 55 deaths, , according to Union health ministry data.

The country also reported 3,010 recoveries in a day. The number of people who have recuperated from the disease has increased to 4,25,47,699. An increase of 210 cases has been recorded in the active Covid-19 caseload in a span of 24 hours.