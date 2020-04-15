COVID-19 lockdown: List of activities that will remain suspended till May 3

NEW DELHI: Union Ministry of Home Affairs on Wednesday (April 15) issued guidelines for the second phase of the lockdown to curb the spread of coronavirus COVID-19, stating that wearing of face mask is now compulsory in all public places and workplaces.

According to the new MHA guidelines, spitting in public places shall be punishable with a fine.



The MHA guidelines stated that construction activities in the rural areas will be allowed during the lockdown and construction activities in municipal (urban) areas will only be allowed if workers are staying on-site. The guidelines also stated that good processing, manufacturing units, and industries will be allowed in rural areas amid the coronavirus lockdown.

Gymnasiums, sports complexes, swimming pools, bars, cinema halls, malls, and shopping complexes will remain closed till May 3.

The latest guidelines issued by the MHA stated that all educational institutions, coaching centers, domestic and international air travel as well as train services will remain suspended till May 3 to check the spread of coronavirus. All inter-state and district restrictions on the movement of people, including metro, bus services will continue till May 3.

The announcement for extending the lockdown was made by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in his address to the nation - the fifth since the COVID-19 crisis began. In his address, he highlighted the progress India made in checking the spread of the infection and asked the people of the country to follow seven rules in this time of crisis.

Here is a list of those things which will remain suspended till the lockdown is in place.

• All domestic and air travel of passengers, except for security purposes

• All passenger movement by trains, except for security purposes

• Buses for public transport

• Metro rail services

• Inter-district and inter-state movement of individuals except for medical reasons

• All educations, coaching, training institutions shall remain closed

• All industrial and commercial activities other than those specifically permitted under these guidelines

• Hospitality services other than those specifically permitted under these guidelines

• Taxis (including autorickshaws and cycle-rickshaws) and services of cab aggregators

• All cinema halls, malls, shopping complexes, gymnasiums, sports complexes, swimming pools, entertainment parks, theatres, bars and auditoriums, assembly halls and similar places

• All social/political/sports/entertainment/academic/cultural/religious functions/other gatherings

• All religious places/places of worship shall be closed for the public. Religious congregations are strictly prohibited

• In case of funerals, the congregation of more than 20 people will not be permitted