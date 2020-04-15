COVID-19 lockdown: List of economic activities that will be allowed after April 20

NEW DELHI: Union Ministry of Home Affairs on Wednesday (April 15) issued guidelines for the second phase of the lockdown to curb the spread of coronavirus COVID-19, stating that wearing of face mask is now compulsory in all public places and workplaces.

The central government has come out with a list of economic activities that will be permitted after April 20, 2020 in certain areas keeping in view the interests of farmers and daily wager earners.

The MHA guidelines stated that construction activities in the rural areas will be allowed during the lockdown and construction activities in municipal (urban) areas will only be allowed if workers are staying on-site. The guidelines also stated that good processing, manufacturing units, and industries will be allowed in rural areas amid the coronavirus lockdown.

But gymnasiums, sports complexes, swimming pools, bars, cinema halls, malls, and shopping complexes will remain closed till May 3.

The MHA guidelines stated that all educational institutions, coaching centers, domestic and international air travel as well as train services will remain suspended till May 3 to check the spread of coronavirus. All inter-state and district restrictions on the movement of people, including metro, bus services will continue till May 3.

The announcement for extending the lockdown was made by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in his address to the nation - the fifth since the COVID-19 crisis began. In his address, he highlighted the progress India made in checking the spread of the infection and asked the people of the country to follow seven rules in this time of crisis.

Here's a list of economic activities that will be allowed after April 20

1. Transportation of goods will be permitted without any distinction of essential or non essential.

2. Farming operations, including procurement of agricultural products, agriculture marketing through notified Mandis and direct and decentralized marketing, manufacture, distribution and retail of fertilizers, pesticides and seeds; activities of marine and inland fisheries; animal husbandry activities, including the supply chain of milk, milk products, poultry and live-stock farming; and tea, coffee and rubber plantations are allowed to be functional.

3. To provide an impetus to the rural economy, industries operating in rural areas, including food processing industries; construction of roads, irrigation projects, buildings and industrial projects in rural areas; works under MNREGA, with priority to irrigation and water conservation works; and operation of rural Common Service Centres (CSCs) have all been allowed. These activities will create job opportunities for rural labor, including the migrant labor force.

4. Manufacturing and other industrial establishments with access control have been permitted in SEZs, EoUs, industrial estates and industrial townships after implementation of SOP for social distancing.

5. Manufacture of IT hardware and of essential goods and packaging are also allowed.

6. Coal, mineral and oil production are permitted activities. It is expected that the industrial and manufacturing sectors will see a revival with these measures, and will create job opportunities while maintaining safety protocols and social distancing.

7. At the same time, the important components of the financial sector like RBI, banks, ATMs, capital and debt markets as notified by SEBI and insurance companies will also remain functional, with a view to providing enough liquidity and credit support to the industrial sectors.

8. Digital economy is critical to the services sector and is important for national growth. Accordingly, e-commerce operations, operations of IT and IT-enabled services, data and call centres for Government activities, and online teaching and distance learning are all permitted activities now.

9. The revised guidelines also permit all health services and the social sector to remain functional; public utilities to function without any hindrance; the supply chain of essential goods to operate without any hindrance; and, important offices of Central and State Governments and local bodies to remain open with the required strength.