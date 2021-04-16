COVID-19 lockdown will not be considered in Karnataka: State Health Minister K Sudhakar

New Delhi: Karnataka Health Minister K Sudhakar said that another lockdown will not happen in the state and that it won’t be considered as well.

With a record 14,738 new cases in a day, total Covid cases in Karnataka crossed the 11-lakh mark, while nearly 10-lakh recovered so far, said the state health bulletin on Thursday (April 16). However, there will be no lockdown in the state as of now.

The Health Minister has clarified that another lockdown is not being considered as an option right now. "Semi-lockdown or lockdown is not considered for now. We need to learn from past mistakes," he said while speaking to the media on Thursday.

Last week, Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa held a meeting with senior officials and members of the COVID-19 technical advisory committee, comprising health experts. CM Yediyurappa urged people to cooperate if they don't want another lockdown.

The state government has made negative RT-PCR COVID-19 test report mandatory for people arriving in the state from Punjab and Chandigarh. Earlier, it was only compulsory only for people entering from Maharashtra and Kerala.

There are as many as 3,45,377 active cases in the country at present while 1,11,81,253 people have recovered from the disease.