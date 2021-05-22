हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
COVID-19

COVID-19 pandemic nothing less than war: Himachal Pradesh CM Jai Ram Thakur launches home isolation kits

Around 90 per cent of over 31,000 active cases in the state are in home isolation.

COVID-19 pandemic nothing less than war: Himachal Pradesh CM Jai Ram Thakur launches home isolation kits
Picture credit: ANI

COVID-19: HP CM launches home isolation kits; says pandemic nothing less than war

Shimla: Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur on Saturday (May 22) launched home isolation kits for infected patients under home isolation calling the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic “nothing less than a war.”
 
The home isolation kits contain ‘chyawanprash’, ‘kaada', protective masks, hand sanitisers, medicines, CM's message, among other things. These kits will be provided to COVID-19 patients under home isolation.

Around 90 per cent of over 31,000 active cases in the state are in home isolation.

The chief minister also launched ‘Himachal COVID Care' mobile application for helping in the speedy recovery of patients in home isolation.

An ‘E-Sanjeevani Specialist OPD' mobile application was also introduced wherein as many as 70 specialists of AIIMS Bilaspur will provide advice to state residents through tele-medicine service.

The COVID-19 death toll in Himachal Pradesh rose to 2,638 on Friday with 57 more fatalities, while 2,662 new cases pushed the infection tally to 1,75,384.

Of the new fatalities, ten people were between the age group of 22 to 48 years, according to data updated by the state health department till 7 pm.

The state has currently 31,519 active cases, it said.

A total of 4,533 more people have recovered from the infection, pushing the overall recoveries to 1,41,198, a senior official said.

Live TV

 

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
COVID-19himachal covid-19Coronavirus
Next
Story

Tamil Nadu lockdown extended until May 31, check what's allowed what's not

Must Watch

PT8M3S

COVID-19: Vaccination for youth halted in Delhi, says CM Arvind Kejriwal