COVID-19 pandemic nothing less than war: Himachal Pradesh CM Jai Ram Thakur launches home isolation kits

COVID-19: HP CM launches home isolation kits; says pandemic nothing less than war

Shimla: Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur on Saturday (May 22) launched home isolation kits for infected patients under home isolation calling the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic “nothing less than a war.”



The home isolation kits contain ‘chyawanprash’, ‘kaada', protective masks, hand sanitisers, medicines, CM's message, among other things. These kits will be provided to COVID-19 patients under home isolation.

Around 90 per cent of over 31,000 active cases in the state are in home isolation.

The chief minister also launched ‘Himachal COVID Care' mobile application for helping in the speedy recovery of patients in home isolation.

An ‘E-Sanjeevani Specialist OPD' mobile application was also introduced wherein as many as 70 specialists of AIIMS Bilaspur will provide advice to state residents through tele-medicine service.

The COVID-19 death toll in Himachal Pradesh rose to 2,638 on Friday with 57 more fatalities, while 2,662 new cases pushed the infection tally to 1,75,384.

Of the new fatalities, ten people were between the age group of 22 to 48 years, according to data updated by the state health department till 7 pm.

The state has currently 31,519 active cases, it said.

A total of 4,533 more people have recovered from the infection, pushing the overall recoveries to 1,41,198, a senior official said.

