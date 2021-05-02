PM Narendra Modi to meet experts today to review oxygen and medicine availability

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday (May 2) will meet experts to review oxygen and medicine availability amid the prevailing COVID-19 crisis.

The meeting is scheduled to take place at 9:30 am where the PM will review the human resource situation in relation to the coronavirus pandemic and discuss ways to augment it.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi to meet experts at 9:30 am today to review oxygen and medicine availability.#COVID19 pic.twitter.com/lLMvbV59aM — ANI (@ANI) May 2, 2021

Earlier, Modi met the council of ministers on Friday to review ways to tackle the second wave of COVID-19 that has hit India.

On Saturday (May 1), India reported over four lakh daily COVID-19 cases, the highest single-day rise in the world, the Union Health Ministry data revealed.

