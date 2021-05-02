हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Narendra Modi

PM Narendra Modi to meet experts today to review oxygen and medicine availability

PM Narendra Modi will review the human resource situation in relation to the coronavirus pandemic and discuss ways to augment it.

Pic Courtesy: ANI

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday (May 2) will meet experts to review oxygen and medicine availability amid the prevailing COVID-19 crisis.

The meeting is scheduled to take place at 9:30 am where the PM will review the human resource situation in relation to the coronavirus pandemic and discuss ways to augment it.

Earlier, Modi met the council of ministers on Friday to review ways to tackle the second wave of COVID-19 that has hit India.

On Saturday (May 1), India reported over four lakh daily COVID-19 cases, the highest single-day rise in the world, the Union Health Ministry data revealed. 

