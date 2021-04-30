हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Narendra Modi

COVID-19 second wave: PM Narendra Modi chairs meetings of Union Council of Ministers

PTI photo

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday (April 30) chaired a meeting of the Union Council of Ministers on Friday amid rising cases of coronavirus in the country. The meeting of the council of ministers, held on Friday afternoon, is the first in the aftermath of the second wave of coronavirus in the country. 

PTI quoted sources saying that pandemic and the response of the government was discussed in the virtual meet. The ongoing vaccination drive, which will now open for those in the 18-45 age group from May 1, was also discussed during the meet.

Prime Minister Modi has held several rounds of meetings with chief ministers and top government officials to deliberate on the COVID-19 situation. He has also been holding meetings with pharma industry leaders, oxygen suppliers, heads of the three armed forces and other dignitaries to discuss how to tackle the pandemic

Live TV

