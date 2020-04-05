COVID-19 positive cases jump to 3,374, death toll reaches 77: Health ministry

New Delhi: The number of confirmed novel coronavirus cases in the country climbed to 3,374 on Sunday (April 5) while the death toll rose to 77, a Union Health Ministry data stated. As per the data, the number of active COVID-19 cases stood at 3,030, as many as 266 people were either cured of the disease and discharged, and one had migrated.

According to the ministry, Maharashtra has reported the most coronavirus deaths at 24, followed by Gujarat 10, Telengana 7, Madhya Pradesh and Delhi 6 each and Punjab 5. Karnataka has reported 4 deaths, while West Bengal and Tamil Nadu each have recorded 3 fatalities. Two deaths each have been reported from Jammu and Kashmir, Uttar Pradesh, and Kerala. Andhra Pradesh, Bihar and Himachal Pradesh each have reported one fatality, according to the data.

The highest number of confirmed cases was reported from Maharashtra at 490, followed by Tamil Nadu at 485 and Delhi 445.

Maharashtra: 490

Tamil Nadu: 485

Delhi: 445

Kerala: 306

Telangana: 269

Uttar Pradesh: 227

Rajasthan: 200

Andhra Pradesh: 161

Karnataka: 144

Gujarat: 105

Madhya Pradesh: 104

Jammu and Kashmir: 92

West Bengal: 69

Punjab: 57

Haryana: 49

Bihar: 30

Assam: 24

Uttarakhand: 22

Odisha: 20

Chandigarh: 18

Ladakh: 14

Ten cases have been reported from the Andaman and Nicobar Islands while Chhattisgarh has nine infections. Goa has reported seven COVID-19 cases, followed by Himachal Pradesh with six and Puducherry with five cases. Jharkhand and Manipur have reported two cases each, while Mizoram and Arunachal Pradeh have reported one infection each.

"State-wise distribution is subject to further verification and reconciliation," the Union health ministry said on its website.