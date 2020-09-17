COVID-19 vaccine will be made available in India by beginning of 2021, says Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan

In a good news for millions of Indians, Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan on Thursday (September 17) said COVID-19 vaccine will be made available in India by the beginning of 2021.

“Just like other countries, India is also making efforts. Three vaccines candidates are in different phases. Under Prime Minister’s guidance, an expert group is looking at it and there is advanced planning in place. We are hopeful that by the start of next year a vaccine will be available in India,” Harsh Vardhan said in Rajya Sabha on Thursday.

It is to be noted that the clinical trials for two indigenous vaccines by Zydus Cadila and Bharat Biotech are curently underway, with both completing phase 1 testing.

Notably, the Serum Institute of India (SII) is all set to restart its phase two and three clinical trials for the COVID-19 vaccine after getting the nod from the Drugs Controller General of India (DCGI).

According to ANI, the SII had sought permission from the DGCI to restart the re-enrollment procedure for COVID-19 vaccine which is being developed by AstraZeneca and Oxford University following the Data Safety Monitoring Board (DSMB) recommendations.

The Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF) and Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Limited have agreed to cooperate on clinical trials and distribution of Sputnik V vaccine in India. Sputnik V was developed by the Gamaleya Scientific Research Institute of Epidemiology and Microbiology on August 11.

Meanwhile, a record single-day increase of 97,894 infections pushed India's coronavirus COVID-19 tally to over 51 lakh, while the number of people who have recuperated from the disease crossed 40 lakh on Thursday, according to the Union Health Ministry data.

The total coronavirus cases mounted to 51,18,253, while the death toll climbed to 83,198 with the virus claiming 1,132 lives in a span of 24 hours, the data updated at 8 am showed. The total recoveries surged to 40,25,079 while the activecases of COVID-19 crossed 10 lakh for the first time.