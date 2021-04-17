COVID-19 weekend curfew: Those appearing for exams in Delhi will not require e-passes

New Delhi: The Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) has said that those who are appearing for exams during weekend curfew in Delhi will not require the e-passes.

Hours before the COVID-19 weekend curfew was put in place in the national capital from 10 PM on Friday (April 16, 2021), the DDMA directed that any person/student shall be allowed for movement during the curfew to appear in the examination on the production of valid admit card.

The order said, "The examination staff deployed for exam duties shall also be allowed to travel on production of valid identity card."

This is to be noted that Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Thursday had announced a curfew this weekend and the closure of malls, gymnasiums and auditoriums till April 30 as part of sweeping restrictions to break the chain of the COVID-19 infection in the city.

The weekend curfew will be effective till 5 am on Monday.

Besides this, the e-pass possessed by a person for movement connected to essential goods and services during night curfew will also be valid for weekend curfew period.

A notice on the Delhi government website said, "If you already hold a night-curfew ePass, you DO NOT have to re-apply for the weekend curfew. Your pass shall automatically be considered valid during the weekend (in the day-time)."

The e-pass, notably, is being issued for those who are engaged in providing essential services but do not have a government ID.

This includes individuals related to commercial and private establishments -- like shops dealing with food, groceries, pharmaceuticals, or people working in banks, insurance offices, private security agencies and petrol pumps, among others -- and those going for COVID vaccination during the weekend curfew.

Meanwhile, Delhi witnessed its biggest single-day jump in COVID-19 cases. The national capital on Friday recorded 19,486 new coronavirus infections alongside 141 deaths.