Impose 10-Day complete lockdown in Delhi: Traders Body urges CM Arvind Kejriwal amid COVID surge

New Delhi: A day after Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal announced a weekend curfew in the city, with the aim to break the chain of COVID-19 transmission, Confederation Of All India Traders (CAIT) urged the AAP-led government to impose complete lockdown in the national capital for the upcoming 10 days.

The domestic traders’ body of Delhi, CAIT in their appeal said that the state government should impose complete lockdown for over 10 days in order to bring back the situation in control.

“The time has come to take a strong step in order to curb the rapid outbreak and a complete lockdown for at least 10 days in order to break the chain seems the right thing to do,” CAIT Secretary General Praveen Khandelwal said.

The domestic traders’ body also added that those individuals who are engaged in essential services should get e-passes on time. The union also added that they stand with the government and will continue supplies of essential commodities uninterruptedly.

“CAIT will soon convene a meeting of various trade organisations of Delhi and take a detailed view on all the issues-related to possible lockdown. If necessary, the traders can also call for closing their shops,” Khandelwal stated.

Weekend Curfew in Delhi

The Arvind Kejriwal-led AAP government on Thursday (April 15) imposed weekend curfew in the national capital to curb the rising COVID-19 infections in the city.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal addressed the residents of the national capital and urged them not to panic. He further assured them that there is no dearth of hospitals in Delhi and that measures are being taken to ensure adequate supply of drugs.

Kejriwal also clarified that the aim behind this weekend curfew is to break the transmission chain.

"These restrictions are for your sake, for you and you families. It will be inconvenient but these restrictions are necessary to break the chain of transmission," Arvind Kejriwal said in a video address.

