हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
COVID-19

COVID positive woman allegedly gang raped in Patna hospital, NCW seeks probe

The daughter of the woman did not elaborate on the matter before the media. She, however, demanded that her mother get proper treatment and be released from the hospital soon.

COVID positive woman allegedly gang raped in Patna hospital, NCW seeks probe
Representational Image

Patna: The National Commission for Women (NCW) has sought a time-bound investigation into the alleged gang rape of a COVID-19 patient at a private hospital in Patna.

In a statement, the NCW said it is concerned about the crime against women taking place in hospitals during the pandemic.

"Chairperson Rekha Sharma has written to Chief Secretary, Bihar to look into the matter and to give appropriate directions to the District Police officials and the hospital,” it said.

Sharma has also written to the Director General of Police of Bihar to immediately intervene in the matter and register an FIR against the accused.

"The Commission has sought a time-bound investigation and action taken has to be intimated to the Commission at the earliest," the NCW said.

According to media reports, the woman who was admitted at the private hospital in Patna was gang-raped.

The daughter of the woman did not elaborate on the matter before the media. She, however, demanded that her mother get proper treatment and be released from the hospital soon.

Live TV

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
COVID-19CoronavirusGangrapeBihar
Next
Story

'It would take 2-3 years for entire world population to get fully vaccinated,' says SII CEO Adar Poonawalla

Must Watch

PT9M49S

DNA: Singapore variant of Coronavirus will be the third wave in India?