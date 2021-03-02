Elderly woman allegedly assaulted by TMC goons, NCW seeks action from West Bengal DGP

New Delhi: The National Commission for Women (NCW) took cognizance of a case in which an elderly woman was harassed by members of a political party. Chairperson Rekha Sharma wrote to the Director General of the West Bengal police asking them to take action on the situation.

The NCW came across a video of an old woman being harassed by members of a political party because her son supported a different party.

The woman was allegedly assaulted by the TMC party goons in Nimita, North 24 Parganas district.

In the letter written by the NCW Chairperson, she asked the West Bengal Police to take action on the matter and also asked them to make sure there will be no such incident in the future.

Another letter containing the same information was sent to the Chief Election Commissioner.

Apart from the letters sent, the commission is also seeking a detailed report on the action taken by the police.