हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
NCW

Elderly woman allegedly assaulted by TMC goons, NCW seeks action from West Bengal DGP

Apart from sending letters to the Director General of the West Bengal police and Chief Election Commissioner, the NCW is also seeking a detailed report on the action taken by the police.

Elderly woman allegedly assaulted by TMC goons, NCW seeks action from West Bengal DGP

New Delhi: The National Commission for Women (NCW) took cognizance of a case in which an elderly woman was harassed by members of a political party. Chairperson Rekha Sharma wrote to the Director General of the West Bengal police asking them to take action on the situation.

The NCW came across a video of an old woman being harassed by members of a political party because her son supported a different party.

The woman was allegedly assaulted by the TMC party goons in Nimita, North 24 Parganas district.

In the letter written by the NCW Chairperson, she asked the West Bengal Police to take action on the matter and also asked them to make sure there will be no such incident in the future.

Another letter containing the same information was sent to the Chief Election Commissioner.

Apart from the letters sent, the commission is also seeking a detailed report on the action taken by the police.

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
NCWKolkata woman assaultedWest BengalDirector General of Police
Next
Story

IndiGo flight makes emergency landing in Pakistan's Karachi after passenger dies onboard

Must Watch

PT3M47S

China wants to steal the Indian COVID-19 vaccine formula?