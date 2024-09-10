Advertisement
SITARAM YECHURY

CPI(M) Leader Sitaram Yechury Critical, On Respiratory Support At AIIMS Delhi

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Priyanshu Priya|Last Updated: Sep 10, 2024, 03:43 PM IST|Source: Bureau
CPI(M) Leader Sitaram Yechury Critical, On Respiratory Support At AIIMS Delhi Picture source: ANI

New Delhi: CPI(M) General Secretary Sitaram Yechury, 72, is in critical condition and receiving respiratory support at AIIMS Delhi, the party announced on Tuesday. Yechury is being treated in the ICU for an acute respiratory tract infection, according to an official statement, reported PTI.

His condition is closely being monitored by a multi-disciplinary team. Yechury was admitted to the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) on August 19 for treatment of a chest infection resembling pneumonia. 

