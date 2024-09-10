CPI(M) Leader Sitaram Yechury Critical, On Respiratory Support At AIIMS Delhi

New Delhi: CPI(M) General Secretary Sitaram Yechury, 72, is in critical condition and receiving respiratory support at AIIMS Delhi, the party announced on Tuesday. Yechury is being treated in the ICU for an acute respiratory tract infection, according to an official statement, reported PTI.

His condition is closely being monitored by a multi-disciplinary team. Yechury was admitted to the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) on August 19 for treatment of a chest infection resembling pneumonia.