Creative Launches Online Store in India with Exclusive Deals and Giveaways

Boasting a wide array of quality audio products ranging from sound cards and soundbars to headphones and speakers. Customers can also enjoy swift and secure payment gateways along with free shipping on all orders. Additionally, the online store will be offering exclusive deals with discounts of up to 80% on selected products.

1. Creative Stage Soundbar

High Performance Under-monitor Soundbar with Subwoofer for TV, Computers, and Ultrawide Monitors

Original Price: INR 7540

Launch Sale Price: INR 6599

The Creative Stage features a high performance, under-monitor soundbar for your computer and TV set up. The accompanying subwoofer provides the perfect enhancement for rich, thumping bass that reverberates throughout the room. With a myriad of connectivity options, this is the perfect audio entertainment system for use whether at a desktop computer setup or in the living room.

2. Creative Pebble V2

2.0 USB Powered Desktop Speakers with USB-C Connectivity

Original Price: INR 4001

Launch Sale Price: INR 2499

Pebble V2 is the enhanced successor to our award winning 2.0 desktop speakers - Pebble. It comes with the same sleek design with the added power of USB-C connectivity. It even includes a USB-C to USB-A converter for older computers with USB Type-A ports. With the built-in gain switch, users can amplify their audio for an awe-inspiring music journey that never disappoints.

3. Creative Sound Blaster Play! 3

USB DAC Amp and External Sound Card

Original Price: INR 2647

Launch Sale Price: INR 1299

The Sound Blaster PLAY! 3 is a USB DAC and amp designed to deliver an instant audio enhancement over motherboard audio. Compatible with both PC and Mac, this remarkable device features a robust amplifier capable of driving various headphones, ranging from everyday mobile phone earbuds to high-end gaming and studio-grade headsets.

4. Creative Sound BlasterX AE-5 Plus

Gaming Sound Card DAC with Dolby Digital and DTS, Xamp Discrete Headphone Bi-amp, Up to 122dB SNR, RGB Lighting

Original Price: INR 20032

Launch Sale Price: INR 12999

The Sound BlasterX AE-5 Plus is a perfect convergence between aesthetics and performance that features a SABRE32 ultra-class hi-res PCI-e gaming sound card and DAC with customizable RGB LEDs on its body, and comes with an included RGB LED strip. It also features our award-winning Xamp discrete headphone amp that utilizes a bi-amplification technology, as well as our full suite of industry-leading audio processing technologies including Surround Virtualization.

5. Creative Live Cam Sync 1080 V2

Full HD Webcam with Auto Mute and Noise Cancellation for Video Calls

Original Price: INR 4596

Launch Sale Price: INR 2699

Enhance web conferences and strengthen connections with loved ones using the Creative Live! Cam Sync 1080p V2. This advanced webcam offers full HD video and superior call quality, all packaged in an elegant design. Benefit from enhanced built-in microphones for crystal-clear voice pick-up and leverage the SmartComms Kit, a suite of smart communication features which works in tandem with the integrated microphones on Creative Live! Cam Sync 1080p V2, to take your online communication to the next level.

On top of the exclusive deals, Creative will also be hosting a giveaway with Creative Stage 360 and Creative Stage V2 (worth a total of ₹23000) up for grabs for customers who subscribe to the company's newsletter. This giveaway will only be running from 16 to 30 June, so visit india-creative.com to subscribe and learn more about Creative Lab's new online store in India and get first dips on the exclusive deals and giveaways.

About Creative:

Creative is a worldwide leader in digital entertainment products. Famous for its Sound Blaster® sound cards and for driving the multimedia revolution - which established a user base of 400 million - Creative drives digital entertainment with cutting-edge audio solutions that include premium wireless speakers, wireless headphones, powerful audiophile-grade digital amplifiers and next-generation home-theatre systems. Aiming at the new mobile networked generation by bridging the worlds of the computer, smartphones, and tablets, Creative continues to reinvent the Sound Blaster, with its ground-breaking Sound Blaster Roar series and USB-audio class of products such as the Sound Blaster X7.

In 2016, Creative unveiled the X-Fi Sonic Carrier: a brand-new concept in hi-res audio and video delivery for home entertainment. This technology powerhouse dubbed ‘the soundbar of the gods' personifies the Audio of Tomorrow.

In 2018, Creative launched an all-new game-changing technology for headphones called Super X-Fi® Headphone Holography. This technology uses computational audio to recreate the listening experience of a high-end multi-speaker system in a professional studio, and delivers the same expansive experience - with the same original depth, detail, realism, and spaciousness - in headphones. Super X-Fi further uses Artificial Intelligence to compute a custom audio profile based on a person's unique anthropometry. Super X-Fi has won multiple accolades worldwide, including an unprecedented 23 awards at CES 2019-2020.

This announcement relates to products launched in India. Availability is subject to change without notice and may differ elsewhere in the world according to local factors and requirements. Creative, the Creative logo, Sound Blaster and Super X-Fi are trademarks or registered trademarks of Creative Technology Ltd in Singapore and/or other countries. The Bluetooth® word mark and logo are registered trademarks owned by Bluetooth SIG, Inc. and any use of such marks by Creative Technology Ltd is under license. All rights reserved.

(This article is part of IndiaDotCom Pvt Lt’s Consumer Connect Initiative, a paid publication programme. IDPL claims no editorial involvement and assumes no responsibility or liability for any errors or omissions in the content of the article.)