‘Crimes Against Women Matter Of Serious Concern': PM Modi

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday said that the country needs to be more active in addressing crime against women to ensure their safety. He highlighted that the atrocities against women and the safety of children are a serious concern for society. The Prime Minister's comment comes amidst the outrage across the nation over the rape-murder of a woman doctor at an RG Kar government hospital in Kolkata.

While addressing an event in Delhi on the 75 years of the Supreme Court at Bharat Mandapam, PM Modi said, "Today, atrocities against women, safety of children... are serious concerns of the society. Many strict laws have been made in the country for the safety of women, but we need to make it more active. The faster the decisions are taken in cases related to atrocities against women, the greater assurance of safety half the population will get."

PM Modi unveiled a stamp and coin commemorating 75 years of the Supreme Court of India. Union Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal, CJI DY Chandrachud and President of Supreme Court Bar Association, Kapil Sibal were also present at the events.

'75 years of the Supreme Court, this is not just the journey of an institution. This is the journey of the Constitution of India and its constitutional values. This is the journey of India becoming more mature as a democracy," the PM said, ANI reported.

Prime Minister Modi exaggerated that the country has spent approx 8 thousand crore rupees for the development of judicial infrastructure.

"To eliminate delay in justice, work has been done at many levels in the last decade. In the last 10 years, the country has spent about 8 thousand crore rupees for the development of judicial infrastructure. 75 per cent of the amount spent on judicial infrastructure in the last 25 years has been spent in the last 10 years only," he added.