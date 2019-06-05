close

Jail

Criminals have booze party behind bars in Prayagraj's Naini Central Jail

It is reported that the criminals were apparently celebrating the transfer of dreaded gangster and former parliamentarian Atiq Ahmed to Sabarmati Jail in Ahmedabad.

Criminals have booze party behind bars in Prayagraj's Naini Central Jail

A number of criminals had quite an evening recently when they treated themselves to liquor and chicken dishes inside Naini Central Jail in Uttar Pradesh's Prayagraj.

The criminals - all of them infamous for being sharpshooters - were clicked drinking, eating and having a jovial time quite unlike what one would expect inside a jail cell where offenders are meant to repent their crimes. The photos soon went viral on social media, prompting many to question how these criminals managed to get access to liquor bottles and chicken dishes.

It is reported that the criminals were apparently celebrating the transfer of dreaded gangster and former parliamentarian Atiq Ahmed to Sabarmati Jail in Ahmedabad. Among those in the celebratory mode were Uday Yadav, Ranu, Parshad Pati Rajkumar and Gadau Pasi - all notorious sharpshooters serving jail time for their respective crimes.

Once the photos of the apparent party behind bars went viral on social media, jail authorities sprung into action. A probe was immediately ordered and the charge of the investigation has now been handed to BR Verma, DIG Prisons (Prayagraj).

