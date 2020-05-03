CRPF headquarters in Delhi sealed after staff tests positive for coronavirus COVID-19

The headquarter of Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) in Delhi was sealed on Sunday (May 3) after a driver attached with a senior official tested positive for coronavirus COVID-19.

The CRPF has said in a statement that its headquarter will be sealed for sanitisation till further orders and no one will be allowed to enter the building. The CRPF has already informed the district surveillance officer for "initiating required protocols" for proper sealing of the building located in the CGO complex on Lodhi Road, PTI reported.

On Saturday, the CRPF had said that 122 jawans of its 31st battalion in Delhi have tested positive for the highly contagious disease in the last two weeks, The men awere based in east Delhi's Mayur Vihar Phase-3, which has been sealed after a spike in the number of coronavirus cases.

Meanwhile, the coronavirus cases in India crossed 39,000 mark on Sunday (May 3, 2020) with 2644 cases and 83 deaths reported in last 24 hours. This is the highest spike in the number of cases reported in a day in India.

As per the Ministry of Health data the total number of COVID-19 positive cases in India stood at 39,980 including 28,046 active cases, 10,633 cured/discharged/migrated and 1301 deaths as per the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

Maharashtra has emerged as the epicenter of coronavirus spread where cases have crossed the 12,000-mark with more than 500 deaths. As per the Ministry data, the cases in Maharashtra on Sunday morning was at 12,296 including 2000 recovered cases and 521 deaths.