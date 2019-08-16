CRPF jawans form human chain to assist people in flood-hit Chhattisgarh's Sukma

Sukma: A team of the second battalion of Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) jawans on Thursday formed a human chain to help people navigate across a bridge, which got flooded due to overflowing of Malger river in Chhattisgarh's Sukma district.

According to new agency ANI, the relief and rescue CRPF team stood ankle-deep in floodwater in Sukma's Gaadiras for more than an hour in a chain formation to help the stranded people going to their relatives' houses on the occasion of Rakshabandhan.

A jawan after helping all the stuck people successfully said, "Sisters were crossing it (bridge) to meet their brothers on Raksha Bandhan but couldn't as it's flooded, we helped them."

Chhattisgarh: Jawans of CRPF's 2nd battalion formed a human chain to help locals cross a bridge in Gaadiras, Sukma, flooded due to overflowing Malger river. Say "Sisters were crossing it to meet their brothers on Raksha Bandhan but couldn't as it's flooded, we helped them" (15.8) pic.twitter.com/CFlfSbXwSC — ANI (@ANI) August 16, 2019

Incessant rains had lashed Chhattisgarh over the past few days leading to flood-like situation in several places of the state. More than 100 villages in Bastar division of the state suffered severe damage in the torrential downpour on August 10. Around 2,000 people were evacuated to relief camps set up in Sukma district on the day as heavy rain wreaked havoc across the state.

While the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has not issued a warning alert for the state, heavy rainfall has been predicted in isolated parts of the state.

Over 500 people have died while 100 others are reported to be missing in torrential rains and floods across India with Kerala, Karnataka, Maharashtra, and Gujarat being the worst-hit.

More than 90 people lost their lives in Kerala in the past week alone, making it the one of the worst ever flood crisis the state has ever witnessed. Further, nearly 60 people have been killed and seven lakh displaced across 22 districts in flood-ravaged Karnataka till now.