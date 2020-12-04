हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
NTA CSIR UGC NET 2020

CSIR UGC NET Answer Key 2020 released at csirnet.nta.nic.in; know how to download

CSIR UGC NET exam was conducted on November 19, 21, 26 and 30 for those who are seeking Junior Research Fellowship (JRF) or aspiring to be assistant professors.

CSIR UGC NET Answer Key 2020 released at csirnet.nta.nic.in; know how to download
File photo

NTA CSIR UGC NET 2020: The National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the CSIR UGC NET answer key on its official website csirnet.nta.nic.in. All those who appeared for the exam can visit the aforementioned website and check the answer key.

CSIR UGC NET exam was conducted on November 19, 21, 26 and 30 for those who are seeking Junior Research Fellowship (JRF) or aspiring to be assistant professors.

"The Question Papers, marked responses of each candidate and the Provisional Answer Keys for 05 Subjects (Life Sciences in 02 shifts on 21 November 2020; Chemical Sciences and Mathematical Sciences in 02 days on 19 and 26 November 2020) are now available on the website csirnet.nta.nic.in," the NTA said in a notice.

"The candidates who appeared in the test may login into the website, using their application number and date of birth and click the link for display of their question papers and marked responses and the provisional answer keys," the notification added.

NTA CSIR UGC NET answer key 2020: Steps to Check

Step 1: Go on the official website csirnet.nta.nic.in.
Step 2: Click on the link - UGC NET. Select ‘question paper answer key 2019’ from the dropdown menu.
Step 3: Click on the question paper as well as the subject you want to check the answer key for.
Step 4: Download the CSIR UGC NET answer key. 

Candidates are advised to take a printout of the Asnwer Key for future reference.

Further, candidates can raise objection to answer key till December 5, 2020,  by paying Rs 1000 against every answer challenged.

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
