Cyclone Tauktae

Cyclone Tauktae impact: Delhi receives light spells of rain, heavy showers expected today

The IMD stated that gusty winds would continue to occur over and adjoining areas of the entire Delhi and NCR.

Photo: ANI

New Delhi: Delhi on Wednesday (May 19, 2021) morning received light spells of rain with the India Meteorological Department (IMD) predicting heavy showers ahead in the day.

The IMD also stated that gusty winds would continue to occur over and adjoining areas of the entire Delhi and NCR (Badurgarh, Gurugram, Faridabad, Ballabhgarh, Noida) and several districts of Haryana, Rajasthan and Uttar Pradesh.

"The interaction of the remnant low-pressure system with a trough in westerlies associated with a Western Disturbance is very likely to cause light to moderate rainfall at most places with heavy to very heavy falls and extremely heavy falls at isolated places over Uttarakhand, heavy to very heavy rainfall at isolated places over Himachal Pradesh, Haryana, Chandigarh and Delhi, West Uttar Pradesh and heavy rainfall at isolated places over Punjab, East Uttar Pradesh, north Madhya Pradesh and West Rajasthan during next 24 hours," the IMD's weather bulletin at 7:45 AM on Tuesday read.

The weather bulletin has come in view of the Cyclone Tauktae that made landfall in Gujarat on Monday night.

According to IMD, deep depression (remnant of Tauktae) weakened into depression over south Rajasthan and adjoining Gujarat region at 5:30 AM on May 19. 

"It is about 60 km west-southwest of Udaipur. To weaken gradually into a well-marked low-pressure area during the next 12 hours," the weather department said.

Meanwhile, Delhi's air quality remained in the 'moderate' category (111 AQI) on Wednesday morning (8:30 AM).

The national capital's air quality index had improved to the 'satisfactory category' on Tuesday, the first time since September 2020. The city recorded a 24-hour AQI of 93 on Tuesday.

This is to be noted that an AQI between zero and 50 is considered 'good', 51 and 100 'satisfactory', 101 and 200 'moderate', 201 and 300 'poor', 301 and 400 'very poor' and 401 and 500 'severe', while an AQI above 500 falls in the severe plus category.

