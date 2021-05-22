Cyclone Yaas to make landfall in West Bengal, India's east coast braces for storm, check update

New Delhi: As India's east coast braces for Cyclone Yaas which is less than 48 hours from forming over the Bay of Bengal, the estimated landfall for the storm is likely to be Purba Medinipur in West Bengal.

It was earlier predicted to make landfall on morning of May 26 along the coast of Odisha and West Bengal most likely at Bhadrak – Balasore in Odisha.

The prediction comes from world’s leading cyclone forecasting agency, the ECMWF, based on the sea conditions as of May 21. It has changed the landfall place from Bhadrak – Balasore in Odisha to Purba Medinipur in West Bengal.

After intensifying into 'very severe cyclonic storm', Yaas will chart a north-west course on May 24, by the evening of May 25.

The system is likely to move northwestwards and reach West Bengal-Odisha coasts around Wednesday, May 26, as per forecasts from the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

During the hours of 11-12 on May 26, the system will make landfall between Purba Medinipur and South 24 Parganas in West Bengal, as predicted by ECMWF.

Though the development has not yet been confirmed by the IMD. The forecast is a sigh of relief for Odisha as it means the state is off the hook of Cyclone Yaas.

Meanwhile, the Odisha government has issued high alert at least 14 of the state’s 30 districts ahead of the eventuality of cyclone ‘Yaas’ hitting the state on May 26. The state government has urged the Indian Navy and the Indian Coast Guard to be prepared for the emerging situation. On Friday the ICG said two of their flights and two ships made rounds of the Bay of Bengal.